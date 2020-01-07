Screw Pumps Market Report covers the manufacturer's data, including shipment, price, gross profit, business distribution, industry overview in terms of historic and present situation key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

About Screw Pumps Market:

Screw pumps are a type of positive displacement pumps. They use two or more counter-rotating screws to pressurize fluids and move them into a system. They are suitable for pumping viscous liquids due to their ability to provide a high flow rate. They are used for various industrial applications such as fuel transfer, drainage pumping, and sewage inlet pumping. The flow rate of typical screw pumps ranges from 50 gallons per minute to 15,000 gallons per minute, while total pressure ranges from 50 psi to 4,500 psi and horsepower from 5 to 5,000.

Oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, water treatment, and FandB are the major end-user of screw pumps. The steady rise in oil and gas production in nations such as the US, Iran, and Qatar has also helped in increasing the demand for screw pumps as these are the key machinery used for oil and gas extraction activities.

Market Dynamics of Screw Pumps Industry:

Category driver:



- Strong growth in most major end-user industries for screw pumps



Category management strategy:



- Consolidate spend on products which helps reduce contract management costs and complexities



Procurement best practices:



- Procure new and innovative products that offer low energy consumption and reduced costs



Some Key Players of Global Screw Pumps Market Are:

ITT BORNEMANN

Flowserve

Dover

NETZSCH

Alfa Laval

DESMI

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Screw Pumps market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Screw Pumps Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Screw Pumps Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Market Insights



-Global category spend



-Category spend growth



-Spend segmentation by region



-Regional spend dynamics



-Regional influence on global spend



-Regional spend opportunity for suppliers



PART 03: Category Pricing Insights



-Pricing outlook



-Supplier cost structure



-Outlook for input costs



-Total cost of ownership analysis



-Overview of pricing models



-Comparison of pricing models



-Supply chain margins



-Cost drivers impacting pricing



-Volume drivers impacting pricing



PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities



-Supplier side levers



-Buyer side levers



-Quantifying cost-saving opportunities



-Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies



PART 05: Best Practices



-Innovation and success stories



-Procurement excellence best practices



-Procurement best practices



-Sustainability practices



PART 06: Category Ecosystem



-Market favorability index for suppliers



-Competitiveness index for suppliers



-Buyer power



-Supplier power



-Threat of new entrants



-Threat of substitutes



-Buyer ecosystem



-Supplier ecosystem



PART 07: Category Management Strategy



-Category management objectives



-Supplier and buyer KPIs



-Outsourcing category management activities



-Risk management



PART 08: Category Management Enablers



-Procurement organization



-Category enablers



PART 09: Suppliers Selection



-RFx essentials



-Supplier selection criteria



-Service level agreement



-Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics



PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage



-Overview



-Supplier positioning



-Profile: ITT BORNEMANN



-Profile: Flowserve



-Profile: Dover



-Profile: NETZSCH



-Profile: Alfa Laval



-Profile: DESMI



PART 11: US Market Insights



-Category spend in the US



-Price outlook



-Supplier cost structure in the US



-Margins of suppliers in the US



-Category cost drivers



-Category volume drivers



-Overview of best practices in the US



-Procurement best practices in the US



-US supply market overview



-Supplier positioning for the US



-Regional category risks



PART 12: Category Definition



-Category hierarchy



-Category scope



-Category map



PART 13: Appendix



-List of abbreviations



-Key Notes





