Eyewear Market Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Available at Fortune Business Insights reports(TM)

The global eyewear market size is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing awareness about ocular diseases, coupled with the rise in prevalence of vision abnormality. A report on eyewear market by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Eyewear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a 360-degree overview of the market that will prove beneficial for players in the forecast duration.

The report is based on thorough research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high eyewear market revenue in the forecast period. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, company collaborations, contracts, investments in research and development, and others. All information presented in the report is extracted from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company website.

According to the report, the eyewear market size is predicted to be worth USD 178.95 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 115.90 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%. With respect to product type, the market will be dominated by the spectacles segment owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as hypermetropia and myopia.

Global Eyewear Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Spectacles

o Frames

o Lens

Sunglasses

o Plano

o Prescription

Contact Lens

o Toric

o Multifocal

o Sphere

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Store

Ophthalmic Clinic

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The eyewear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of both local and international players. Currently, two players are dominating the market namely, Johnson and Johnson Services, followed by Alcon. Apart from key developments in the eyewear market, the report throws light on some of the significant players functioning in the market. These include:

Fielmann AG

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Safilo Group S.p.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision

Other Prominent Players

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Eyewear Market Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

Epidemiology of Ocular Disease - For Key Countries, 2018

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Snapshot: U.S. Reading Glasses Market

Key Trends in the Eyewear Market Global Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type Spectacles Frames Lens Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lens Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



North America Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product Type Spectacles Frames Lens Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lens Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis By Country S. Canada



Europe Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product Type Spectacles Frames Lens Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lens Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product Type Spectacles Frames Lens Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lens Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...

