Eyewear Market Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Available at Fortune Business Insights reports(TM)
The global eyewear market size is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing awareness about ocular diseases, coupled with the rise in prevalence of vision abnormality. A report on eyewear market by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Eyewear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a 360-degree overview of the market that will prove beneficial for players in the forecast duration.
The report is based on thorough research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high eyewear market revenue in the forecast period. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, company collaborations, contracts, investments in research and development, and others. All information presented in the report is extracted from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company website.
According to the report, the eyewear market size is predicted to be worth USD 178.95 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 115.90 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%. With respect to product type, the market will be dominated by the spectacles segment owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as hypermetropia and myopia.
Global Eyewear Market Segmentation
By Product Type
o Frames
o Lens
o Plano
o Prescription
o Toric
o Multifocal
o Sphere
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
The eyewear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of both local and international players. Currently, two players are dominating the market namely, Johnson and Johnson Services, followed by Alcon. Apart from key developments in the eyewear market, the report throws light on some of the significant players functioning in the market. These include:
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market share?
Eyewear Market Table of Contents:
