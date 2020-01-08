Global Server Chassis report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Server Chassis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“Server Chassis Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by Server Chassis industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The Server Chassis market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global Server Chassis Capacity, Production (K Units), Global Server Chassis Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

A server chassis is a metal structure that is used to house or physically assemble servers in various different form factors. A server chassis makes it possible to put multiple servers and other storage and peripheral equipment in a single physical body. A server chassis can also be called a server casing or server case.

Server Chassis market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Server Chassis report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and Server Chassis market structure.

Server Chassis Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Advantech

Logic Case

Intel Corporation

AIC

Supermicro

IStarUSA Group

Chenbro

Roswill

In Win

One Chassis Technology

Chun Long Technology

Cisco

Yeong Yang

Scope of Server Chassis Market Report:

The market for Server Chassis is fragmented with players such as Advantech,, Logic Case, Intel Corporation, AIC, Supermicro, IStarUSA Group, Chenbro, Roswill, In Win, One Chassis Technology, Chun Long Technology, Cisco, Yeong Yang, etc.

In recent years, more and more customers need manufacturers to customize special products, including chips, SSDs, racks, refrigeration, etc., which is a big challenge for manufacturers in the low-end market. Due to the low entry barriers in the server chassis market, it will be a huge threat to some manufacturers who occupy a large market share. More and more manufacturers that have previously served in the low-end market are also seeking more business cooperation and improving the quality of their products. If large manufacturers do not innovate in time, update their products and upgrade their services will lose their loyal customers. In addition, more and more large companies are entering the market. For example, Huawei, these large companies with mature production lines and sufficient capital flows to enter the market are also big competition for other companies. With the further development and maturity of the cloud computing market, users' requirements for servers will also increase, which will inevitably stimulate more server replacement, and will also be a huge challenge for the server chassis market.

The worldwide market for Server Chassis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Server Chassis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Server Chassis Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

1U

2U

3U

4U

Others

Market by Application:

SME

Large enterprise

