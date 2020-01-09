Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Modular Servers Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Modular Servers Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Dell EMC (United States), Intel (Canada), Atos (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Mellon Group (Greece), ASI Computer Technologies (United States), NEC Enterprise Solutions (Netherlands), Thomas-Krenn.AG (Germany) and Touchpoint Technology (Australia).

Modular servers consist of chassis, up to six diskless compute blades, an integrated storage area network (SAN) and three to five service modules. The modular server system is a blade system, a stripped-down server computer with a modular design optimized to minimize the use of physical space and energy. It is ideal for most demanding data center applications and high-performance computing applications requiring computing power and data center space optimization.

Market Drivers

Increases Operational Efficiency

Simplified Management and Serviceability

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in the Modular Servers

Restraints

Complex Process of Implementation

Opportunities

Growing Demand from End-User Industry

Increasing Number of Mid-Size Organizations

To comprehend Global Modular Servers market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Modular Servers market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Modular Servers, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400

Global Modular Servers

By Type: Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC), System-On-Chip (SoC), X86

By Application: Data Center, Enterprise Customers

Organization (Small size Organizations, Mid-size organizations, Large size organizations), CPU (Reduced instruction set computing (RISC), System-on-chip (SoC), X86), Switching Technology (Circuit Switching, Packet Switching)

Global Modular Servers Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Modular Servers - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Modular Servers, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

