Embolization Particle or embolisation refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream. It may be pathological (in which sense it is also called embolism), for example a pulmonary embolism, or therapeutic, as a hemostatic treatment for bleeding or as a treatment for some types of cancer by deliberately blocking blood vessels to starve the tumor cells.

Sirtex Medical

Merit Medical

Cook Medical

BTG Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

HENGRUI Medical

INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

Alicon

This report focuses on the Embolization Particle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

USA has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Embolization Particle market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Embolization Particle in 2016.

In the industry, Sirtex Medical profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Merit Medical and BTG Medical ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.11%, 17.44% and 14.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Embolization Particle, including Microspheres, Particles, DEBs and Radio-Embolic Microspheres. And Microspheres is the main type for Embolization Particle, and the Microspheres reached a sales value of approximately 347.54 M USD in 2016, with 34.55% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Embolization Particle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% over the next five years, will reach 2400 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019

Major Classifications are as follows:

Microspheres

Particles (e.g. PVA Particles

Gelfoam Particles)

Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

Radio-Embolic Microspheres (e.g. Therasphere and SIRSphere)

Major Applications are as follows:

Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization (treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH)

Liver Tumor Embolization

Trauma Embolization

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Embolization Particle in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Embolization Particle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Embolization Particle Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Embolization Particle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Embolization Particle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Embolization Particle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Embolization Particle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Embolization Particle Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Embolization Particle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Embolization Particle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Embolization Particle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Embolization Particle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 South America Embolization Particle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Embolization Particle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 Embolization Particle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

5.2 Embolization Particle Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

5.3 Embolization Particle Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.2 Global Embolization Particle Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.4 Embolization Particle Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.1 Global Embolization Particle Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.2 Global Embolization Particle Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

