Perfluorosulfonic Acid Resin is a special polymer, with extraordinary stability and chemical resistance dielectric properties, which are widely used in chlor alkali industry, proton exchange membrane fuel cells, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, other electrolysis devices, sewage disposal, chemical catalysis, photocatalysis.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

According to this study, over the next five years the Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 840 million in 2019.

DuPont

Solvay

Dongyue Group

Nanda Synthetic

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

To study and analyze the global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin marketis primarily split into:

PFSA Dispersion

PFSA Granules (Powders

Pellets)

By the end users/application, Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin marketreport coversthe following segments:

Ion Exchange Conductive Film

Fuel Cell Membrane and Electrode

Catalyst

Others

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

