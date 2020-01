N-MDEA Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

N-MDEA Market: Key Highlights

The global N-MDEA market was valued at ~US$ 634 Mnin 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6%during the forecast period

N-MDEAis widely used for gas sweetening or amine gas treating processes in the oil and gas industry, as it offers excellent resistance to thermal and chemical degradation in the gas treating process. It is also immiscible with hydrocarbons. It also has low vapor pressure, thus allowing for high amine compositions to flow through the absorber and regenerator without much loss. This is expected to drive the global N-MDEA market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of N-MDEA Market

N-MDEA is a commonly used as a solvent for treating gases in order to remove H2S and CO2. The process is commonly known as the gas sweetening process, as the odor of the processed product improves due to the absence of hydrogen sulfide. The amine gas treating process is commonly employed in refineries, petrochemical plants, the food and beverages industry, and natural gas processing plants.

Led by its inherent low corrosive activity, N-MDEA is extensively used as a potential solvent for acid gas treatment than N-methyl monoethanolamine (MEA) and diethanolamine (DEA). N-MDEA is a tertiary amine; therefore, it requires less regeneration energy than primary and secondary amines. Thus, it is an ideal solvent for the gas sweetening process.

N-MDEA is employed in the cationic modification of acrylic polymer dispersions in the paints and coatings industry. It is also used as a catalyst for urethane and epoxy resin coating systems.

Other end uses of N-MDEA include formulator in lubricating oil, hydraulic fluids, corrosion inhibitor, refractory binder, and surface-active agent. It is also used in herbicides and pesticides. Furthermore, N-MDEA is extensively employed in the treatment of industrial wastewater and catalyst for polyurethane foam production.

Extensive Use of N-MDEA 99% in Oil and Gas Industry

N-MDEA99%is the purest form of N-MDEA. In terms of product, the N-MDEA 99% segment accounted for a prominent share of the global N-MDEA market in 2018. N-MDEA99%is extensively used in the amine gas treating process in the oil and gas industry.

N-MDEA99%is an extensively manufactured product type across the globe. It is used in the oil and gas industry for the gas treating process. The purest form of N-MDEA can remove H2S and CO2 from the mixture of sour gas. N-MDEA99%is commonly used in refineries, petrochemical plants, and natural gas processing plants. Additionally, N-MDEA 99% is also employed in the food and beverages industry for CO2 removal.

Request to View Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Sandrep_id=41669

Health Hazards Associated With N-MDEA to Hamper N-MDEA Market

N-MDEA is manufactured and handled primarily in closed processes in industrial settings. This limits its exposure. The usage of N-MDEA is limited by regulatory agencies such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). N-MDEA exposure may cause irritation to the eyes and skin. These factors are anticipated to hamper the global N-MDEA market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Lead N-MDEA Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global N-MDEA market in 2018. Asia Pacific contains more than half the global population and emerging economies, which a major reason for the high demand for N-MDEA in the region. International players are also focusing on investing in Asia Pacific.

China held a major share of the N-MDEA market in Asia Pacific in 2018. The N-MDEA market in the country has been expanding at a steady pace, owing to the stable growth of oil and gas and textile industries across the country. Growth in FDI investments in India and ASEAN countries is projected to drive textile and paints and coatings industries in the region.

Demand for N-MDEA in North America is estimated to remain high due to the prevalence of shale gas resources in the region

N-MDEA Market: Key Market Players

The global N-MDEA market is highly consolidated. It is dominated by large-scale companies operating around the world. The top four companies -Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Amines and Plasticizers Ltd.- together accounted for more than35%market share in 2018.

BASF SE held 9% share of the N-MDEA market in 2018. The company has extensive production and storage facilities in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. It primarily manufactures N-MDEA for gas treating applications for selective removal of H2S from acid gas streams in refineries and sales gas streams.

Other key players operating in the global N-MDEA market includeHuntsman Corporation, IINEOS GROUP HOLDINGS S.A., Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Yixing Xingguang Baoyi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sintez OKA Group of Companies

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit N-MDEA Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 1 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research