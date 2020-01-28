New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Dr. O'Bert is a board-certified otolaryngologist who provides general ear, nose, and throat services, including treatment for tonsillitis, sinus infections, and more.

Growing up in a medical family, he chose to go down that road. He earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2004. He then went on to complete his internship and residency in otolaryngology at Washington University in St. Louis.

Currently, the doctor is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. "At Missouri Baptist Medical Center- you just feel it. The smile that greets you. The hand that guides you. The world class medicine that heals. Your health and comfort are at the core of everything we do from the way our hospital is designed, to the feeling of community that embraces you. We offer a full continuum of medical and surgical services, including heart care, cancer care, and women's and infants' services. The hospital has a 24-hour adult emergency department and cares for pediatric patients at a separate emergency department in collaboration with St. Louis Children's Hospital." as stated on their website.

With a passion for his specialty, Dr. O'Bert is board-certified through the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, which serves the public by ensuring that diplomates meet the standards of training, knowledge, and professionalism through initial and continuing certification.

Otolaryngology is the oldest medical specialty in the United States. Otolaryngologists, also known as ear, nose, and throat doctors, specialize in disorders of the head and neck, ranging from hearing loss to cancer.

Outside of practicing medicine, Dr. O'Bert is interested in moto sports, including amateur racing.

