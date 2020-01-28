Moodify helps users keep tabs on their moods and the activities that trigger them, promoting better awareness of mental health and well-being

New York, NY —A new app is looking to change the way that people can track their moods and what activities trigger them. The creators of Moodify hope their app’s tracking features motivate and encourage users to take a more active role in embracing mental health awareness and improving their own well-being.

Moodify is an easy-to-use platform that is available for use in both desktop and mobile environments. Designed with data security in mind, Moodify utilizes Blockstack technology to secure user data and give them complete control of and access to their own mood data.

Once users create their Moodify account, the intuitive dashboard allows them to indicate how they are feeling by clicking on mood icons. Icons are pre-loaded into Moodify or users can create their own additional moods. Users can also indicate what activities they are currently engaged in by clicking on activity icons, so they start to recognize what activities trigger which moods. There is also a space for freeform notes. Users may check in with Moodify as often as they choose, and multiple check-ins per day are encouraged as moods change throughout the day.

Once moods and activities are entered into Moodify, the platform stores that information, allowing users to log back in to review their moods. The platform then tracks the stored information and creates simple statistics surrounding the users’ mood, such as how many days that month the user was feeling a particular mood versus another.

“Our goal with Moodify is to help normalize mental health and well-being,” said Thiago, Founder. “Apps like Moodify help users be more mindful about checking in with themselves, giving them 24/7 access to note and track their moods and activities triggering them. Our hope is that as users begin to recognize patterns in their moods and activities, they can hopefully take better control of engaging in the things that make them happiest.”

To learn more about Moodify or to sign up for an account, visit https://moodify.cc/.