According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Veterinary Surgical Equipments market may see a growth rate of 6.8% and would reach the market size of USD1357.6 Million by 2024.

Definition:

Veterinary Surgical Equipment is designed in a special way to perform surgical procedures on animals. The veterinary surgical equipment market has high growth prospects due to demand at veterinary surgical programs and complex surgeries. Factors such as increasing surgeries coupled with rising consumer spending on sterilization surgery, dental surgery and orthopedic surgery will provide a positive scope for the product penetration during the forecasted timeframe. According to the American Pet Products Association, 43% of dog owners and 41% of cat owners rely on online information. It seems that the market for veterinary surgical equipment markets looks promising. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the animal's healthcare market.

Major Players in This Report Include:

Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Ethicon Inc. (United States), JORGEN KRUSSE A/S (Denmark), Jorgensen Laboratories (United States), Smiths Group Plc (United Kingdom), Neogen Corporation (United States), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (United States), STERIS Corporation (United States) and DRE Veterinary (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Products

Rapid Demand for Animal Health Expenditure

Growing Per Capita Expenditure in Emerging Countries

Market Trend

Rising Number of Veterinary Practitioners

Upsurge Demand for Pet Health Insurance

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Veterians in Emerging Countries

High Cost Associated With Surgeries of Animals

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Veterinary Surgical Advancements Such As Surgeries Devices

Government Initiatives to Prevent Zoonotic Diseases

Surging Adoption of Companion Animals

Challenges

Stringent Government Medical and Surgical Devices Regulations

Irregular Pet Insurance Coverage in Developing Countries

The Global Veterinary Surgical Equipments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sutures, Staplers and Accessories, Handheld Devices {Forceps, Scalpels, Surgical Scissors, Hooks & Retractors, Trocars & Cannulas}, Electro-surgery Instruments, Others), Application (Soft Tissue Surgery, Sterilization Surgery, Gynecology & Urology Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Specialty Clinics, Emergency Medical Services), Animals (Companion Animals, Farm Animals)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Veterinary Surgical Equipments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Veterinary Surgical Equipments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Veterinary Surgical Equipments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Veterinary Surgical Equipments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Veterinary Surgical Equipments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Veterinary Surgical Equipments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



