AtrazineMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

BASF

Dow AgroScience

Triveni Interchem

Kenvos

Chemtac

Syngenta

Adama

FMC

Shandong Weifang Rainbow

Nanjing Redsun

Jiangsu Huifeng

Atrazine, also known as atrazine, is a heterocyclic nitrogen derivatives of the triazene herbicide.

Atrazine is a selective pre-seedling and post-seedling herbicide.Root absorption is dominant, stem and leaf absorption is rare.Herbicide and selective with simazine, easy to be washed by rain to the deeper soil, some deep root grass is also effective, but easy to produce drug damage.It also lasts longer.It has a wide spectrum of herbicides and can prevent and eliminate a variety of annual grass and broad-leaved weeds.

Global Atrazine market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Atrazine.

This report researches the worldwide Atrazine market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Atrazine breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Atrazine Market Segment by Type covers:

50% Wettable Powder

40% Suspension

Atrazine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Corn Weeding

Tree Weeding

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Atrazine market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Atrazine market are also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Atrazine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Atrazine Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Atrazine Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

