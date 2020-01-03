Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Report contains a comprehensive market and manufacturers landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key manufacturers. The total market is further divided by country, by company, and by application/type for the competitive analysis. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market analysis was directed using an objective combination of primary and secondary data including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Intelligent Power Module (IPM) industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market accounted for $1.44 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $2.81 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9.9%during the forecast period.

Due to growing environmental concerns, electric vehicles are gaining pace, which uses IPMs extensively. Technological advancements in IPM models with improved features assist in strong competition among market players, which in turn provides the stage for RandD opportunities. The growing interest towards renewable power resources like solar and wind energy, which widely use IPMs in their power generation units are also fueling the market. However, technical issues due to power modules with SiC-bases may hinder the market growth.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market 2020 Overview:

IPMs offer design engineers an integrated compact solution to solve their challenges coupled with energy efficiency, particularly in consumer electronics segment. Hence, IPMs are observed to have more penetration in the segment. The growth of the renewable energy segment and electric vehicle market is also anticipated to promote the growth of IPM market.

Moreover, the market is anticipated to experience an increased used of SiC-based IPMs with increased current ratings and switching frequencies along with a move towards digital monitoring and control of the devices.By geography, Asia Pacific commanded largest market share and will continue its dominance during the forecast period owing growing demand for power and infrastructure and the growth of the economy. Another major factor that drives the market’s growth is increasing urbanization in countries such as China and India.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market:

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Future Electronics Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Powerex Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Semikron, Stmicroelectronics N.V. and Vincotech GmbH

The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market. The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Applications Covered:

Motion Capture

Stop Motion

3D Animation Movies

Types Covered:

Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Web Animation

2D Animation

Corporate Services

Visual Effects

The Scope of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market, ByProduct

6 Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market, By End User

7 Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market

Continued

