Industry researcher project The Air Sports Equipment market was valued at USD 711.06 million and CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the risks and limitations associated with volatile weather conditions.

Rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports to drive market growth. Over the past decade, air sports have witnessed a tremendous surge in popularity. Several basic and advanced training programs are available for people to learn the technicalities of such sports activities. These training schools have highly qualified and experienced instructors and pilots to train people and offer air sports equipment at discounted rates, which further adds to the popularity of the sport. Our Research analysts have predicted that the air sports equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities The surging popularity of extreme adventure sports has encouraged an increasing number of people to participate in them.

Over the past decade, extreme adventure sports such as paragliding, skydiving, bungee jumping, BASE jumping, surfing, rock or mountain climbing, caving, scuba diving, snorkeling, surfing, jet skiing, and wakeboarding have become popular as recreational activities.

Several long-term mental and physical benefits are associated with extreme adventure sports that require excessive physical exertion.

Risks and limitations associated with volatile weather conditions Weather conditions are an important factor to consider before going for most of the adventure sporting activities, which include air sports as well.

Air sports equipment are prone to malfunctioning during poor weather conditions, which may result in several fatalities as it is difficult to manage such equipment in turbulent weather.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ADVANCE and Aerodyne Research the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports and the increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to air sports equipment manufactures.

ADVANCE, Aerodyne Research, Flyneo.

com, OZONE GLIDERS, SUP'AIR, and Velocity Sports Equipment are some of the major companies covered in this report..

The report splits the global Air Sports Equipment market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

ADVANCE, Aerodyne Research, Flyneo.com, OZONE GLIDERS, SUP'AIR, Velocity Sports Equipment

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

