A wind turbine converts kinetic energy into electric energy. The turbine consists of a foundation, a tower, a nacelle, and a rotor. The nacelle comprises the large primary components, such as the main axle, gearbox, generator, and the transformer and control system. Brakes are an essential safety feature of wind turbines. These brakes are used for protection against over speeding as well as for stopping and holding the rotor, for maintenance purposes.According to the report, one driver in the market is regulations for wind turbine brakes. Governments worldwide have imposed regulations for the design and testing of brakes used in wind turbines. The testing and the design of the wind turbine system is to be as per IEC 61400-22 conformity testing and certification. This regulation classifies the brake system of the wind turbine by the component certification. This component certification requires brake design data, friction coefficient, and strength analysis results.The global Wind Turbine Brakes market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Altra

GKN

SIBER Siegerland Bremsen

Thomson

The Hilliard

ANTEC

B.B.

Carlisle Brake and Friction

Cohort Manufacturing

GMP Friction Products

HANNING and KAHL

Hindon

Hydratech

Knott-Avonride

KOR-PAK

Microlog Technologies

MIKI PULLEY

PINTSCH BUBENZER

Svendborg Brakes

W.C. Branham

World Known Manufacturing

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Yaw Brakes

Rotor Brakes

Rotor Locks

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wind Turbine Brakes market for each application, including: -

On-Shore

Off-Shore

This report studies the global market size of Wind Turbine Brakes in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Wind Turbine Brakes in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wind Turbine Brakes:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wind Turbine Brakes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Production

2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Wind Turbine Brakes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wind Turbine Brakes Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wind Turbine Brakes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wind Turbine Brakes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wind Turbine Brakes Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Wind Turbine Brakes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Wind Turbine Brakes Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Wind Turbine Brakes Production

4.2.2 United States Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Wind Turbine Brakes Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Revenue by Type

6.3 Wind Turbine Brakes Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Brakes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

