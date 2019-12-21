An extensive analysis of the Robotics in Healthcare - Thematic market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company's strategy in the light of Porter's Value Chain, Porter's Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Cyberdyne, Innovation Associates, Intuitive Surgical, SoftBank Robotics, Verb Surgical etc.



Summary



Increasingly, robots are seen as a solution to many of the structural problems facing the developed world-sagging productivity, aging populations, swelling healthcare budgets, and even epidemics of depression and an increasingly fragmented society. Of course, not everyone shares this view, and many are worried about the impact of robotics on employment and social structures.



Whatever you think of robotics, they are causing a revolution. Software and processing technology, sensors, commercial drones, autonomous vehicles, and developments around collaborative robots (co-bots) are all pushing robotics capabilities to new heights and driving uptake of millions of consumer, entertainment, service, and industrial robots.



Healthcare systems across the world are becoming increasingly overwhelmed because of increasing populations, particularly the growing elderly population. Robotics can offer solutions that could relieve these increased burdens through the development of exoskeletons to ease the stress on caregivers and autonomous humanoid care robots designed to interact directly with patients.



Robotics have been involved in the improvement of clinical outcomes since the 1980s when they were first introduced to the operating room. With the continued development of more sophisticated and autonomous robots, they are becoming commonplace in hospitals.



Scope



This report provides in-house analyst expertise on the 11 most important applications of robotics and identifies the winners in these high-growth robotics cycles. Components of the report include -

- Key Players: identify the big players in the robotics industry and where they sit in the value chain.

- Trends in the Robotics Industry: key trends driving the robotics industry classified into five key categories: robotics use case trends, robotics technology themes, robotics regulatory themes, robotics macroeconomic themes, and healthcare themes.

- Industry Analysis: analysis of the impact of robotics and automation in the healthcare industry.

- Impact of Robotics in Healthcare: identify key robotics applications in the healthcare industry including case studies demonstrating how healthcare companies are using robotics for improved outcomes.

- Value Chain: identify the 11 key robotics applications driving growth in the robotics industry, highlighting the leaders in each category.



Reasons to buy



- Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key robotics technologies impacting the healthcare industry.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the key robotics technologies being used in the healthcare industry.

- Stay up to date on the industry's big players in the robotics industry and where they sit in the value chain.

- Identify emerging industry trends in robotics technologies to gain a competitive advantage.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Cyberdyne

Innovation Associates

Intuitive Surgical

SoftBank Robotics

Verb Surgical



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 3

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Players 6

3 Trends 7

3.1 Robotic Use Case Trends 7

3.2 Technology Themes 9

3.3 Regulatory Themes 10

3.4 Macroeconomic Themes 11

3.5 Healthcare Themes 12

4 Value chain 14

4.1 Robot Manufacturers 15

4.2 Medical Robots 16

4.2.1 Exoskeletons 16

4.2.2 Surgical Robots 16

4.2.3 Care Robots 17

4.2.4 Hospital Robots 17

4.2.5 Drug Development 18

4.3 Industrial (Caged) Robots 19

4.4 Collaborative Robots 20

4.5 Logistics Robots 21

4.6 Consumer Robots 21

4.7 Commercial Drones 22

4.8 Autonomous Mobility 23

4.9 Specialist Robotics Software 24

4.10 Cloud Robotics 26

4.11 Semiconductors 26

4.12 Precision Mechani



