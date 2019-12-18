Top Players in Cryptocurrency Market are Microsoft Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Coinbase Ltd., AlphaPoint Corporation, Xilinx Inc., BitGo, and BTL Group Ltd

The global cryptocurrency market to gain from increasing Internet penetration worldwide. Recently Fortune Business Insights has announced a report titled, “CryptocurrencyMarket Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Software, Services), Process (Transaction, Mining), Type (Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dashcoin), End User, and Geography Forecast till 2025.” As per the report North America was leading the global cryptocurrency market in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to high adoption of digital currency in the region. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may lead the global cryptocurrency market through the forecast period.

The rising demand for online financial services in the region is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Besides this, North America holds 27% of participants, 39% of wallets, 18% transactions, and 19% of cryptocurrency payment companies. This is the primary reason behind the high demand witnessed in the region. It also facilitates the higher adoption of cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing number of cryptocurrency transactions taking place in the region. Japan is known for its major investments in cryptocurrency. Rising investments cryptocurrency have resulted in the formation of new laws for the legalization of cryptocurrency under financial service agencies. This is a major step taken by Japan and is expected to boost the Asia Pacific cryptocurrency market.

Europe is also amongst the leading regions in the global cryptocurrency market. The growth witnessed is attributable to high adoption of e-financial services in the region. Moreover, Germany issued a statement to consider cryptocurrency as a private currency without any payable taxes, unless held for a year or more. Tax and other benefits from cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the demand for cryptocurrency and increase the number of owners globally.

Adoption of e-wallets to Drive Market

“Government initiated awareness programs regarding cryptocurrency in developing and undeveloped nations are anticipated to enable growth in the global cryptocurrency market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Some of the chief factors expected to drive the global cryptocurrency market during the forecast period 2018-2025 are rising adoption of e-wallets and consumer shift towards online platforms. Additionally, cashback, promotional, and other offers on e-currency is a factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the global market.

On the contrary, requirement of a good network connection and high cost data tariff plans are a few factors that may hamper the growth in the global cryptocurrency market.

Top Players List:

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Coinbase

AlphaPoint

Xilinx

BitGo, Inc.

Bitfury

BTL Group of companies

