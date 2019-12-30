Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Report from Advance Market Analytics (AMA) covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the electronic equipment market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

The use of water for toilet flushing constitutes around 30% of average domestic water consumption, and therefore much attention has focused upon reducing the volume used for this activity. One of the water efficiency solutions for toilets is the use of retrofit kits which can be installed to convert existing siphon cisterns into dual flush toilets. A low-flush or low-flow toilet is a flush toilet that is modified in order to use significantly less water than a full-flush toilet. Low-flush toilets use a special design of the container and the siphon in order to allow the removal of faeces and excreta with less water. Most often, they also include a dual flush system, with one flush being designed for urine only, using even less water than the other designed for faeces. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) WaterSense program is making it easy for consumers to classify high-efficiency toilets. Toilets that are certified by independent, third-party testing to meet the criteria of EPA for both performance and efficiency in order to get the WaterSense label.

HEGII (China), American Standard (United States), Saniflo (United States), Foremost Groups Inc. (United States), Niagara Conservation (United States), Gerber Plumbing (United States), Kohler (United States), Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd. (China), Penguin Toilets, LLC (United States) and TOTO Ltd. (Georgia)

Increasing Use of Ultra-Low-Flow Toilets as It Reduce Water Consumption

Availability of Toilets in a Wide Range of Styles for Standard to High-End Bathrooms

There is advancement in design and technology in low-flow toilets, such as pressure-assisted flushers and changes to bowling contours. With new designs and technological advancements, today's high-efficiency toilets use less than 1.3 gallons per flush and perform better than conventional, less efficient models.

High Cost as Compare to Common Flush Toilet System

Increasing Number of Premium Hotel Chains and Shopping Mall

The Low-Flow Toilet market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Siphonic Toilet, Wash-down Toilet



Household, Commercial

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

