Today shopping has been taken to the online world and businesses, regardless of their size and industry starting with digital stores for growth as well as for survival. BAMS, the industry-leading payment processing platform known for its best rates and best customer service helps merchants to run a smoother business with their enhanced shopping cart payments gateway.

Ecommerce is gaining great popularity as people are more interested in shopping through the internet sitting at their home. Creating an online shop has become very easy but managing hasslefree cashless transactions is the most important part. BAMS has created a payment processing platform to take care of credit card processing that is perfect for large and small businesses. Their feature-rich, secure and easy to use platform suits every business requirement. BAMS merchant payment gateway solutions have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the shoppers and merchants who are looking for a reliable and highly functional eCommerce payment solution.

When it comes to setting up a merchant account for an online business, the process can be downright confusing. There's so much more to it than simply identifying a merchant bank that can provide a business with decent rates and nominal fees. That's exactly where BAMS really shines. The team is always around to make sure their client businesses run smoother with a stellar support system, transparent pricing and a fully-loaded payment processing platform designed to make everything easier and hassle-free. They provide support to every aspect of any business starting from merchant account to the processing of credit cards and debit cards with faster responses from both the front-end and back-end since it's the key to run an efficient business merchant processing.

There's no other platform on the market that offers access to a power-packed CRM with a simple, easy-to-use dashboard and all the tools you need for simplified reconciliation and business operations. BAMS eCommerce merchant accounts get access to IRIS CRM, our proprietary portal that gives you an all-in-one software solution for maximizing profits and streamlining your operations. It lets you see everything in one place, including:

Daily deposits and a searchable transaction history

Daily transactions are broken down by card type

Multi-account access to track unlimited businesses or locations in one spot

Statements for simplified accounting

With BAMS, the charges and fee rates are very minimal than other payment gateways, and business owners can find themselves relieved of the hassles they otherwise have to take. The team takes care of the details of cards along many devices like mobile devices, POS, etc. and verifies the data and makes it easy for data handling. BAMS has developed its platform with a commitment to the security of transfers to its merchants. Since even very small businesses are relying more on the cashless transaction these days, BAMS tries to provide its services in the most affordable way and process them taking utmost care to provide security and speed. To assure the security and speed of the processing, they are engaging their efforts in making the payment gateway more encrypted. Thus any chances of forgery or hacking are off the case.

More details about BAMS shopping cart payments gateway can be found at https://www.bams.com/e-commerce-merchant-account/

Media Contact Information

Company: BAMS

Website: https://www.bams.com

Phone: 866-510-2267