Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Novo nordisk, Actavis, Roche.

The global Osteoporosis Drugs Market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Osteoporosis disease is the most common bone disease occurring due to reduced bone mineral density, thus increasing risk of fractures and fragile bones. It leads to abnormally porous bones such as sponge, which facilitates weakening of bones and painful fracture. Bone mineral density decreases naturally with age, and hence aging population face high risks of osteoporosis. The decline in bone strength is only visible after the bone gets fractured. Most of the spine, hip, shoulder and forearm fractures occur in aged people of 65 years and above. One of the major procedures to build stronger muscle and bones is exercising regularly during the teenage years, which in turn leads to a lower risk of osteoporosis disease. The increasing trend of inactive lifestyle and obesity leads to growing prevalence of osteoporosis disease.

Osteoporosis, which literally means porous bone, is a disease in which the density and quality of bone are reduced. As bones become more porous and fragile, the risk of fracture is greatly increased. The loss of bone occurs silently and progressively. Often there are no symptoms until the first fracture occurs. Osteoporosis drugs are a kind of medicine for Osteoporosis. The types of osteoporosis drugs mainly include antiresorptive drugs and anabolic drugs.

The Brazil osteoporosis drugs is Very concentrated, the sales of top eight manufacturers account exceeds 70% of Brazil sales.

The antiresorptive drugs is the main types of osteoporosis drugs. In 2015, the sales revenue of antiresorptive drugs is about 109 M USD; its proportion of total osteoporosis drugs exceeds 73%.

The Osteoporosis Drugs market can be devided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications

This report segments the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market on the basis of Types are:

Antiresorptive Drugs

Anabolic Drugs

On The basis Of Application, the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market is Segmented into:

Female

Male

The research mainly covers Osteoporosis Drugs market in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Osteoporosis Drugs Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan), Osteoporosis Drugs South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

