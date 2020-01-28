New York, NY. If you’re a singer or songwriter, you know the challenge of making a splash into the music industry. And while there are no shortage of online venues to start posting your work, there are none quite as clean or streamlined as the newest member of this line up: MyPodium.





To use this new platform, members need only create a profile and upload a short clip. Although creating a profile requires having a Blockstack account, that process is in and of itself extremely simple. From there, members can upload recordings up to 60 seconds long.

Other members or guests of the site can then click the “boo” or “cheer” button depending on what they think of the sound they just experienced. It’s a fun way for artists to gauge audience interaction and feedback, improve their sound, and be a part of a community that values music and doesn’t need a flashy image or video as a distraction. As the recording receives more reactions, a literal cheering or booing sound is laced over the sound, adding a fun layer of realism and authenticity that is completely unique to the MyPodium experience.

“The goal with MyPodium is to allow veteran or aspiring artists to quickly post their art without all the added hassle of accompanying video or images,” Vinicius M, MyPodium founder, says. “It’s easy to spread yourself thin if you are an artist and you are faced with this daunting task of making sure your work is on every available platform. You want to get the maximum value for each post you make, but that often includes a lot of extra work that takes focus away from what your passion is, which is making music of course.”

Since going live on January, the site has already garnered a substantial following and is seeing steady growth as more artists flock to the simple interface and fun experience. Those interested in learning more about MyPodium can visit the platform’s official website at https://mypodium.net/.

