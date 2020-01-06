Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2025 forecast.

The forecast is also held by the features affecting the market dynamics for the forecast period. This in-depth research report also details the information related to geographic trends, competitive scenarios, and opportunities in the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market. The report is also prepared with SWOT analysis and value chain for the companies which are profiled in this report.

The market report begins with Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. The market report provides top manufacturers sales, revenue, and price of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers, in 2018 and 2019 followed by regional and country wise analysis of sales, revenue and market share for the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers.

About Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers:

Femtosecond laser (FSL) is an infrared laser with a wavelength of 1053 nm. FS laser works producing photodisruption or photoionization of the optically transparent tissue such as cornea. The generation of short pulses is achieved using the passive mode-locking technique, which is used for generating pulses of light in extremely short duration (picosecond or femtosecond durations). The popularity of femtosecond lasers is rising among ophthalmologists as these devices help in simplifying and avoiding complex processes of open surgeries. The femtosecond laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage to make it an ideal laser for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries.

Vision loss is a serious problem among people suffering from glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. This commonly occurs among the geriatric population. American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that, around 1.3 million U.S. population are blind. Hence, in order to minimize such huge rate of vision loss, there is a high need for the application of ophthalmic laser technology.

In 2019, the market size of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers is 1000 million US$ and it will reach 1500 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers.

Major Key Players of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Report:

Alcon

Bausch and Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Abbott Medical Optics

Lensar

KM Labs

Menlo Systems

Onefive

Toptica Photonics

This report studies the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Equipment

Consumables and Accessories

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Refractive

Cataract

