The GlobalRadiation Therapy Marketis likely to gain momentum from the ever increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options for cancer. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy), Others), By End Users (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment and Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there is a rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers across the world. This is anticipated to fuel the global radiation therapy market sales during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Radiation Therapy Market are:

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

Elekta AB,

Provision Healthcare,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

INC Isoray Inc.,

DOSIsoft SA,

Accuray Incorporated,

Mevion Medical Systems,

Viewray Technologies,

IBA,

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Treatment Options to Favor Growth in Europe

The global radiation therapy market is geographically segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of radiation therapy as part of the treatment procedure as well as an increasing incidence of cancer. Several government organizations in Europe are spending huge sums in the research and development activities. Prominent market players in the region have also begun involving themselves in strategic collaborations for developing affordable treatment options for treating deadly diseases, such as cancer. All these factors will contribute to the radiation therapy market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness significantly high CAGR in the forthcoming years. This will occur due to the increasing patient pool and ongoing economic development happening in this region. The Middle East and Africa are already witnessing huge demand for cost-effective options for the treatment of various types of cancer. This is one of the major factors that will propel the radiation therapy market growth in this region, in the coming years.

Radiation Therapy Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Photon beam radiation therapy

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy)

Others

By End Users

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Treatment and Research Centers

Academic Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

