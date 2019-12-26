Key Players Covered in the Breast Reconstruction Market Report are ALLERGAN, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics & More

The American Cancer Society states that women who undergo breast reconstruction surgery, later followed by radiation therapy, have lesser chances of breast cancer reoccurrence. These women have better survival rates, aiding to the growth of the global breast reconstruction market. Breast reconstruction not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of women but restores the emotional and social well-being of women.

As per a study conducted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or BCRF, breast cancer is highly prevalent among American women after skin cancer. This has led to the rising demand for lumpectomy and mastectomy surgical procedures, favouring the breast reconstruction market growth. Establishment Labs developed a Motiva implant integrated with SmoothSilk technology and researchers say that this is likely to be one of the safest implants.

Leading Players operating in the Breast Reconstruction Market are:

ALLERGAN

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A

Although the market is flourishing, however high cost associated with the surgery and awareness in some countries may hamper the growth of the market. Therefore, companies are planning to adopt different strategies in order to raise awareness and develop products at cost-effective rates. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below:

September 2018: Integrated Specialist Healthcare announced the launch of a first breast implant check clinic in Macquarie. The clinic offers a private consultation with experienced doctors and is cost-effective too.

June 2018: Cadogan Clinic announced the launch of the breast imaging system for breast reconstruction procedure. This new system is enabled with 4K augmented reality and helps patient to project their breast shape, size, and anatomy.

May 2019: American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery or ASAPS and RealSelf plan to launch an educational program to raise awareness about breast implant procedures.

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Cancer to Propel growth in the North America Market

Considering regions, North America is expected to cover a major share in the global breast reconstruction market through the forecast years. Increasing emphasis on physical appearance is the primary factor expected to drive the market in this region. The rising prevalence of obesity and cancer is expected to fuel demand for breast reconstruction surgeries in the forthcoming years. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reconstruction was the most preferred surgery in the U.S. in 2017. With the introduction of technologically-advanced products, the market is likely to grow up to the next level over the projected horizon.

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

