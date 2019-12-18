NEWS »»»
Global Sphalerite Ore Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Summary:The main chemical constituents in the sphalerite are ZnS, a sulphide mineral of the equiaxed crystal system.
The same composition and belonging to the hexagonal system is called wurtzite.
Sphalerite contains 67.1% zinc; it usually contains iron, iron content up to 30%, and iron content greater than 10% is called iron sphalerite.Sphalerite ore is the most important zinc ore.
It is almost always symbiotic with galena.
It is the main mineral raw material for refining zinc.
The Top Major Companies in Sphalerite Ore Market are:
