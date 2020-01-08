Metadata Management Tools Market analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Global“Metadata Management Tools Market” 2020 analysis report contains all study material about Market overview, growth, demand and forecast research all over the world. The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Metadata Management Tools industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. This comprises the study of value and size trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints, and recent developments have also been analyzed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry.

About Metadata Management Tools Market:

Metadata management involves managing metadata about other data, whereby this "other data" is generally referred to as content data. The term is used most often in relation to digital media, but older forms of metadata are catalogs, dictionaries, and taxonomies.

North America is the home to most vendors and organizations with a large operation base and customers. Having developed economies and being the early adopters of the technology, the region has witnessed a significant adoption of cloud-based security solutions, especially among the large enterprises. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue generation.

In 2018, the global Metadata Management Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

ASG Technologies

Talend

Adaptive

Data Advantage Group

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra

Topquadrant

Informatica

Metadata Management Tools Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Web Based

Desktop Based

Metadata Management Tools Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

BSFI

Other

Metadata Management Tools Market Production by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

