Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market by Application (Quality Control & Reclamation, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Network Optimization, Others), by End-User (Automobile, Pharmaceutical, Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing, and Others) - Industry Size, Global Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Global artificial intelligence (ai) in manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The global AI in manufacturing market value was nearly $1.3 billion in 2018 which is estimated to reach around $9.8 billion in 2025. AI is widely applicable in various sectors such as healthcare, education, business and is gradually approaching the manufacturing sector, assisting the industrial automation. It is transforming the way of product manufacturing through machine learning technology. AI assists in quality control, improve waste management, reduce design time and also perform predictive maintenance. The benefits AI offers to the manufacturing industry include the rise of quality, human and robot collaboration, the safer operational environment, improved customer services, and 24x7 production capability. AI platform offers pre-built methods with basic workflows along with feature, such as visual interfaces and drag and drop modeling.

The trends in developing AI in manufacturing include continuous development in computer visualization. It has been used since long for quality assurance by showing manufactured goods imperfections in real time. The AI in the manufacturing market with the Internet of Things (IoT) explore the various valuable application. IoT assists manufacturers to bring services and supplies to customers. Some of the recent developments in AI in the manufacturing market include the launch of SIEAERO by Siemens in September 2018 at European Utility Week 2018 in Vienna, Austria. Siemens launch is a new service method for overhead line examination. SIEAERO smart analytics software makes the most use of AI and machine learning to manage, store and examine all the records in an integrated software system.

According to the investigation of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), various manufacturing robots deployed in factories accounted to be around 1.3 million globally in 2018. This will assist the employees to decline labor work and assist in reaching the developing stage in designing, programming, and maintenance of product manufacturing. The increasing demand for human-robot collaboration in manufacturing units is expected to drive the global AI in the manufacturing market in the near future. Some of the major players in the global AI in manufacturing market include Intel Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., IBM Corp., Rockwell Automation, Sight Machines Inc. and Uptake Technologies Inc. The companies are motivated for the enhancement of innovative products for AI in the manufacturing market to stay competitive in the global market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Asia-Pacific to emerge as a fastest-growing AI in the manufacturing market

Rapid technological advancements

Neural networks gaining significant prominence

AI support human workforce in the physical workplace.

Human and robot collaboration.

Merger and acquisition, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the current market trends.

Fuzzy technologies and devices have been developed and applied successfully in areas such as robotics and motion control, image processing and machine vision, machine learning, and the design of intelligent systems.

The Report AI in Manufacturing Market - Segmentation

By Application

Quality Control and Reclamation

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Network Optimization

Others (Production Planning)

By End-User

Automobile

Pharmaceutical

Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing

Others (Semiconductor and Electronics)

The Report AI in Manufacturing Market Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

