About Sink

A sink (also known as sinker, washbowl, hand basin and wash basin) is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. It comes from the Latin word "zinc" Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. They also include a drain to remove used water; this drain may itself include a strainer and/or shut-off device and an overflow-prevention device. Sinks may also have an integrated soap dispenser.

Sink Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Franke

Blanco

Kohler

Elkay

America Standerd

Duravit

Oulin

Teka

JOMOO

Roca

Moen

Huida

Artisan

Primy

Just Manufacturing

Sonata

Morning

Geographical Analysis of Sink Market:

This report focuses on the Sink in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sink Market Segment by Types, covers:

Stainless steel sinks

Ceramic sinks

Artificial stone sinks

Other

Sink Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Bathroom Sinks

Kitchen Sinks

Other

Scope of Report:

In the last several years, global market of Sink developed with the production growth rate of 3.8%. In 2015, global capacity of Sink was more than 65000 K Units.

Market competition is intense. Franke, Blanco, Kohler, Elkay, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Sink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 10100 million US$ in 2024, from 7610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sink in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sink competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sink sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Sink Market Report pages: 138

