Recently published report on Global E-cigarette and Vape Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players

Vaping is the inhaling of a vapor created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or other vaping device. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices. They have cartridges filled with a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals. The liquid is heated into a vapor, which the person inhales. That’s why using e-cigarettes is called “vaping.”

Growing concerns over the health risks associated with conventional tobacco cigarettes are expected to prompt adult smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, thereby driving product demand.

The global E-cigarette and Vape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-cigarette and Vape market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of E-cigarette and Vape in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of E-cigarette and Vape in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global E-cigarette and Vape market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-cigarette and Vape market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

International

NicQuid

Philip Morris International Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

E-cigarette and Vape market size by Type

By Product

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

By Component

Atomizer

Method of Delivery (MOD)

Cartomizer

E-liquid



E-cigarette and Vape market size by Applications

Online

Offline



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central and South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

Chapter Nine: Central and South America

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Altria Group, Inc.

11.2 British American Tobacco

11.3 Imperial Brands

11.4 International Vapor Group

11.5 Japan Tobacco

11.6 International

11.7 NicQuid

11.8 Philip Morris International Inc.

11.9 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

11.10 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 E-cigarette and Vape Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vape Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vape Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 E-cigarette and Vape Market Forecast by Type

12.2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vape Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global E-cigarette and Vape Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.3 E-cigarette and Vape Market Forecast by Application

12.4 North America E-cigarette and Vape Forecast

12.5 Europe E-cigarette and Vape Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vape Forecast

12.7 Central and South America E-cigarette and Vape Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vape Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 E-cigarette and Vape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

