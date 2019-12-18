NEWS »»»
Global astaxanthin market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for anti-aging products and skin care products in cosmetic industry helps the market to grow substantially.
Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Astaxanthin Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.
The Major players profiled in this report include Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., Algatech LTD, NOW Foods Pond Tech., Algalif Iceland ehf., Cyanotech Corporation., AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Cardax, Inc, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., AstaRealInc, Jingzhou natural Astaxanthin Inc , Cayman Chemical , Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. ltd., Valensa International, Heliae Development, LLC , JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, HARKE GROUP, Nutrex Hawaii and Merck KGaA among others.
Astaxanthin is a red pigment, a naturally occurring carotenoid that contains antioxidant effect extracted and purified from Haematococcus algae. These pigments can play a role in treatment of degenerative diseases and aging issues. In modern society, the healthcare problems are increasing worldwide due to various factors such as stress, irregular lifestyle, unbalance diet and smoking are contributing factors. So to prevent such health issues, various companies are involves in providing astaxanthin because of its benefits. It is used in different industries such as cosmetic, food, agricultural and others.
In April 2019, Algatech launched AstaPure-EyeQ astaxanthin powder. This product is a proprietary, innovative natural astaxanthin powder and is helpful for improving eye and cognition health. With this launch of the product, the company has increased its product portfolio and it may also increase its revenue
