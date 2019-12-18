Global astaxanthin market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for anti-aging products and skin care products in cosmetic industry helps the market to grow substantially.

Global astaxanthin market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for anti-aging products and skin care products in cosmetic industry helps the market to grow substantially.

The Major players profiled in this report include Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., Algatech LTD, NOW Foods Pond Tech., Algalif Iceland ehf., Cyanotech Corporation., AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Cardax, Inc, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., AstaRealInc, Jingzhou natural Astaxanthin Inc , Cayman Chemical , Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. ltd., Valensa International, Heliae Development, LLC , JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, HARKE GROUP, Nutrex Hawaii and Merck KGaA among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Astaxanthin report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall ASTAXANTHIN Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of

By Product Type (Aematococcus pluvialis microalgae Astaxanthin, Synthetic Astaxanthin, Astaxanthin rich paracoccus bacteria, Natural Astaxanthin),

Production Technology (Chemical Synthesis, Bacterial Fermentation),

Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Health and Aquaculture)

The ASTAXANTHIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Astaxanthin is a red pigment, a naturally occurring carotenoid that contains antioxidant effect extracted and purified from Haematococcus algae. These pigments can play a role in treatment of degenerative diseases and aging issues. In modern society, the healthcare problems are increasing worldwide due to various factors such as stress, irregular lifestyle, unbalance diet and smoking are contributing factors. So to prevent such health issues, various companies are involves in providing astaxanthin because of its benefits. It is used in different industries such as cosmetic, food, agricultural and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising consumer awareness about its health benefits will propel the growth of the market

Growing requirement for cosmetics and personal care products may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Excessive manufacturing costs; may restrict the growth of the market

Probability in product adulteration will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

In April 2019, Algatech launched AstaPure-EyeQ astaxanthin powder. This product is a proprietary, innovative natural astaxanthin powder and is helpful for improving eye and cognition health. With this launch of the product, the company has increased its product portfolio and it may also increase its revenue

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

