Top Players in Heat Exchanger Market are Thermax Limited, HRS Group, Modine Manufacturing Company, GEA Group AG, Cipriani Heat Exchangers, Funke Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Danfoss Group, Noritake Co., Ltd, Kurose Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd, Alfa Laval AB, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sumisho Metalex Corporation, SRP Taiwan Heat Exchangers Company, and Tranter

The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Heat Exchanger MarketSize, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Heat Exchanger Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

“Rolls Royce’s Partnership with EDF Energy is a Major Highlight”

The increasing number of initiatives taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will create a high product demand in industrial manufacturing units. As heat exchangers are gaining popularity on a global scale, major companies are looking to invest in the development of heat exchangers, with a view to generating substantial heat exchanger market revenue. In 2018, Rolls Royce singed a contract with EDF Energy for the supply of heat exchangers, aimed at the development of nuclear systems and Hinkley Point C. This contract will aid thee expansion of the company on a global scale. The report highlights company collaborations, similar to Rolls Royce’s latest activity and states the impact of such events on the global heat exchanger market.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Heat Exchanger Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fuelling demand for energy and is expected to drive the Heat Exchanger Market.

Market Segmentation:

By Flow

By Type

By End User Industry

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

