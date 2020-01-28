New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Optical Brighteners Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period. Growth in the laundry and cleaning sector is another key factor responsible for increased demand for optical brighteners, as they have superior cleaning properties and can be used as fabric softeners. It is also used in cosmetics industry and as bleaching additives in the pulp and paper industry. Rising consumption of the product in coated, as well as uncoated, paper products will also play a significant role in driving its demand.

Global Optical Brighteners market is segregated on the basis of application as detergents, cosmetics, ceramics, paper, plastics and others. Based on chemical type, the global Optical Brighteners market is segmented in diphenyl pyrazoline, dicarboxylic acid, coumarin, stilbene, cinnamic acid and others.

Global Optical Brighteners market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Optical Brighteners market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE are among the major players in the global Optical Brighteners market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Optical Brighteners Market has been segmented as below:

Optical Brighteners Market, by Application

Detergents

Cosmetics

Ceramics

Paper

Plastics

Others

Optical Brighteners Market, by Chemical Type

Diphenyl Pyrazoline

Dicarboxylic Acid

Coumarin

Stilbene

Cinnamic Acid

Others

Optical Brighteners Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The report covers:

Global Optical Brighteners market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Optical Brighteners market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Optical Brighteners market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report scope:

Global Optical Brighteners market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Optical Brighteners market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include BASF SE, Archroma, Clariant AG etc.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Easy availability of raw material

4.2.2. Increasing demand for personal care products

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Reduced the demand of paper due to technological advancements Optical Brighteners Market, By Application Optical Brighteners Market, By Chemical Type Competitive Landscape Company Profile

8.1. BASF SE

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.1.3. Financial Overview

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Huntsman Corporation.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.2.3. Financial Overview

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Clariant AG

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.3.3. Financial Overview

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Archroma

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.4.3. Financial Overview

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Keystone Aniline Corporation

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

8.5.3. Financial Overview

8.5.4. Recent Developments

