Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Deception Technology Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Global Deception Technology Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Deception Technology Market predicted until 2025 *. The main targets of the company for this study are GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States) and Cymmetria Inc. (Israel)

The cybersecurity threats are increasing day by day with the introduction to a number of hacking techniques and virtual tools. It leads to increase the organization expenses in incorporating the losses incurred by hacking attacks. Thus, the demand for deception technology has been increased across the glove to minimize and track the hacking attacks. Deception technology secures the network systems from harmful malware, assists in tracking the actions of the hackers as well as prevent the possible damage which can be caused by unauthorized access to the organizations' own network. With the growing adoption of IoT enabled and cloud-based applications need of deception technology has been increased over the past couple of years.



Market Trend

Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers

Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools

Market Drivers

Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks

Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications

Opportunities

Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market

Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States) and Cymmetria Inc. (Israel) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.



Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Deception Technology Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Deception Technology Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Deception Technology Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deception Technology Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Deception Technology Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Key Applications/end-users of Global Deception Technology Market: Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security



Deployment Model : On-premise, Cloud-based

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Parameter/ Research Methodology



Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Deception Technology industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Deception Technology companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Deception Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Deception Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Deception Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Deception Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Deception Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Deception Technology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Deception Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



