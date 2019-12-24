Global Citronella Oil Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Citronella Oil with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Citronella Oil Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Citronella Oil industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

Citronella oil is an essential oil obtained from the leaves and stems of different species of Cymbopogon (lemongrass).Citronella Oil can be classified as two types, such as Java and Ceylon. It can be widely used in many files.

Citronella Oil can be classified as two types, such as Java and Ceylon. It can be widely used in many files. Survey results showed that 32.03% of the Citronella Oil market is Java, 67.97% is Ceylon in 2016.

The application of Citronella Oil can be can be divided into three categories, such as Food and Drink, Daily Chemical Product and Others. 38.16% of the Citronella Oil market is Food and Drink, 45.73% is Daily Chemical Product. 16.11% is others in 2016. With the development of economy, Citronella Oil has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Citronella Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Citronella Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Citronella Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence and Spice Co.

EOAS

Van Aroma

Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

Karimun Kencana Aromatics

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Reho Natural Ingredients

VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC

The Essential Oil Company

Phoenix Herb Company

Kanta Group

Bhoomi

Aromatic and Allied Chemicals

Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Citronella Oil Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Ceylon

Java

Market by Application:

Food and Drink

Daily Chemical Product

Others

