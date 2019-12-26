Coronary Stents Market reports summarized by Top key Players, Fortune Business Insights report provides key analysis on the market status of the Coronary Stents Market with size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure

The Global Coronary Stents Market potential has widened due to recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market was valued at US$ 5,244.9 Mn in 2017.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the market will reach US$ 8,414.5 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%

Unhealthy Lifestyle and Food Habits, Causing Cardiovascular Disorders, Augmenting Market Growth

Rising geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various diseases are creating the need for medical aids such as coronary stents. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will also augment the market during the forecast period.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of the population in the U.S. is obese. The change in lifestyle such as physical inactivity, smoking, drinking, and mistimed and unhealthy food habits are among the major reasons leading to health problems such as obesity, hypertension, arterial blockage, and others.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

Biotronik

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

C R Bard

MicroPort Scientific Corp

Terumo Corporation

BKK B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Technological Advancements in Products to Enable Coronary Stents Market Growth

Coronary stents allow minimally invasive surgical procedures, thereby leading to a huge uptake among end users, globally. Surgical procedures using coronary stents are carried out in a much shorter time and with less discomfort than the procedures such as coronary bypass surgeries. The aforementioned factors will contribute to the growth of the global market and will enable the increase in the global coronary stents market value in the forthcoming years.

The Resolute Onyx 2.0 was a new drug eluting stent which was introduced as the smallest stent available in the market at the time of its launch. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing the introduction of technologically advanced products will favor the growth of the global coronary stents market in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Self-Expandable Stents to Augment Growth

Manufacturers have introduced next-generation drugs in the drug-eluting stents segment. The widespread distribution of drug-eluting systems around the world is likely to help this segment emerge dominant. In 2017, the drug-eluting stents systems segment accounted for 65.8% share in the market. This segment is also expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the coronary stents market, such as error reduction, enhanced workflow, and additional capabilities along with improved accuracy, are helping the market to witness remarkable growth.

