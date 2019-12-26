E-commerce Logistics Market analysis report 2020 contains all study material about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research in all over the world. This report deals with some strong overview and solution in the competitive world of E-commerce Logistics Market.

E-commerce Logistics Market Summary: Cross-border e-commerce involves a process by which customers purchase products from outside their borders. Cross-border e-commerce is significantly high in countries such as the US. China, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, France, Mexico, and India. Customers in Australia buy clothes from online businesses outside their borders. Through cross-border e-commerce, sellers get the opportunity to expand their businesses outside their often-saturated home market and tap into newer markets. In cross-border e-commerce, logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends on transportation and distribution network. Hence, with the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a simultaneous increase in the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the E-commerce logistics market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

E-commerce Logistics market offers the largest share of 10.24 in 2018 and projected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% during forecast period 2019-2023.

Market Driver:growth in e- commerce startups, the need for e-commerce logistics service providers would increase, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period



Market Trend:emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers



Market Challenge:unavailability of proper infrastructure might negatively affect the market during our forecast period



Rise in social commerce

The advent of social commerce has simplified the customer's shopping experience as well as helped brands to track sales leads directly from social media. Social commerce helps retail and e-commerce brands by diverting traffic to retail websites, increasing brand reach, and building trust among customers. With the growth in social commerce, e-commerce orders have increased. This, in turn, has increased the demand for e-commerce logistics, thereby driving market growth.

High logistics cost

There is also a rise in demand for same-day delivery among consumers. Quick delivery necessitates the need for efficient e-commerce logistics. This will eventually drive up the operational costs for logistics and transportation. Cost pressures are driving e-commerce logistics firms to switch to surface transit for deliveries, which, in turn, might affect market growth negatively.

The report disclosed theKey PlayersProfiles with data includes company details and competitors, E-commerce Logistics models and performance, business SWOT analysis and forecast, sales volume revenue price cost and gross margin:

Aramex

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

United Parcel Service of America

Inc.

TOC of E-commerce Logistics Market Report



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

•2.1 Preface

•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

•Market ecosystem

•Market characteristics

•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING

•Market definition

•Market sizing 2018

•Market size and forecast 2018-2023



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

•Bargaining power of buyers

•Bargaining power of suppliers

•Threat of new entrants

•Threat of substitutes

•Threat of rivalry

•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

•Market segmentation by product

•Comparison by product

•PEB - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•HRSS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

•Market segmentation by end-user

•Comparison by end-user

•Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

•Geographic segmentation

•Geographic comparison

•Middle East - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Key leading countries

•Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

•Market drivers

•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

•Green buildings in PEB

•Workshop fabrication of steel structures

•Increasing use of ERP, CAD, and CAM



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

•Overview

•Landscape disruption

