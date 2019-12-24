The global Nematicide Market size report explores key players as BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience AG, FMC Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, Nufarm Limited, Bioworks Incorporated & Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

The global nematicides market size will derive growth from the increasing number of product launches in recent years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Nematicides Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Fumigant (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, and Others), Organophosphates, Carbamates, Bionematicide), By Application Method (Irrigation, Fumigation, Seed Treatment), By Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing efforts taken to enhance crop produce.

Nematicides are chemicals that are used to kill nematodes that are growing in crops and plants. Nematodes can cause damage to crops and vegetables. Increasing agricultural activities will create several growth opportunities for companies in the nematicides market. The demand for healthy vegetables and the growing consumption of clean-labeled products will aid the growth of the global nematicides market in the coming years. The increasing number of regulatory approvals will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The demand for organic food, coupled with the awareness regarding the plant-protecting measures will subsequently lead to an increase in the demand for the product across the world.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global nematicides market are:

Monsanto

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Bayer CropScience AG

FMC Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

UPL Limited

Nufarm Limited

Bioworks Incorporated

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

The report encompasses several factors that have constituted the growth of the global nematicides market in recent years. It highlights the key industry developments and gauges the impact of these developments on the market. It discusses key aspects of the market, with a primary focus on leading products, major applications, and companies. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail. Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures are obtained through trusted sources. The data provided in this report is gathered through opinions and interviews of world leaders and experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Market Growth

Among all the factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact. Major companies are coming up with newer products in a bid to establishing a stronghold on the market. In March 2019, Brazil-based Agrivalle announced the launch of its first microbiological nematicide and fungicide. The “Shocker” was developed through a mixture of three organisms. This product claims to reduce the risk of plant diseases that can infect them. The report highlights a few of the major product launches, similar to Agrivalle and gauges their impact on the global market.

North America Projected to Dominate the Global Market; Increasing Awareness Regarding Crop Produce to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America emerged will emerge dominant in the coming years. The growing awareness regarding the use of pesticides on crops, coupled with the efforts taken to enhance crop production will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will rise at a high CAGR in the coming years due to the massive agricultural production. The increasing production of cereals, vegetables, fruits, and other crops will create several opportunities for the growth of the companies operating in the regional market.

Key Industry Developments:

March 2019: Agrivalle launched its first microbiological nematicide and fungicide, called “Shocker”. The product is said to be produced with three micro-organisms and claims to reduce the risk of plant diseases that can infect them.

