Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is a kind of Laryngoscope which combines video system to assist the traditional Laryngoscope operation. While traditional Laryngoscope operation requires training to be an experienced laryngoscopist and tracheal intubator, in case of video laryngoscopy (VL), even the novices can successfully do laryngoscopy and intubate the trachea.



, The laryngoscope is composed of a handle that contains batteries and a blade that locks into place to provide light and visualization of the airway. There are laryngoscope handles and blades in a wide range of materials and features, including single patient use and reusable blades.



The demand for Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope has been growing in the past 5 years and the market is still promising. Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is expected to replace direct laryngoscope with the next few years.



The market of U.S. Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is relatively concentrated. Verathon and BD are the largest supplier with market share of 41% and 13% respectively in 2015. Other leading companies include Karl Storz, McGrath, Ambu, etc.



Although the market competition of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope is fierce, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.



List of Major Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Verathon

BD

Medtronic

Karl Storz

Pentax-AWS

Ambu

Coopdech

Truphatek

IntuBrite

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Micro Hand Held Units

Larger Units

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Emergency Department

Operating Rooms

Rapid Response Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

