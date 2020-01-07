According to the report, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 27.46 Billion to USD 132.15 Billion. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8%.

The global context-aware computing market is prognosticated to exhibit high CAGR in the coming years on account of various computing platforms launched by the market vendors. To cite an example, a secure and easy context computing platform for facilitating the sharing of information was launched in the year 2015 by IBM Corporation. This platform will not only provide better computing platform to various industries such as government, retail, banking, financial, insurance (BFSI) but will be encrypted for blocking any context breach. Such innovations, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights, will bode well for the market in the coming years.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 27.46 Billion to USD 132.15 Billion. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8%.

The report on context-aware computing market is titled, “Context-Aware Computing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors), By End-user Industry (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the context-aware computing market with prime emphasis on factors such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. Important companies operating in the market are also listed. The report also throws light on some of the recent innovations in the market which will help market players make investments accordingly in order to generate better revenues in the forecast duration.

Implementation of Smart Applications in Smart Computing to Boost Market

The integration and development of beacons and advanced sensors on wearable devices, smartphones, and other smart objects is a major factor promoting the growth of the context-aware computing market. Developers can now use this sensor and capture contextual information for their benefits. The increasing number of sensor-enabled network devices is projected to help the market gain traction in the forecast period. Moreover, with rise in awareness about context-aware computing programs through marketing campaigns and the benefits it has for both customers and marketers, the demand for context-aware computing the market for internet of things is also gaining momentum and expected to generate high revenue in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the long term investments in research and development of Artificial Intelligence context-aware leading towards advent of new approaches and theories for Artificial Intelligence installed systems. This, in turn, has permitted the translation of AI into practical context-aware computing market applications, thus boosting the market globally.

As per Fortune Business Insights, the report highlights some of the context-aware shareholders in the market. These companies are mentioned below:

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Flybits Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

com Inc.

Onapsis Inc.

Market Segmentation Of Context Aware Computing Market -

1. By Vendor

Mobile Network Operator

Device Manufacturer

Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors

2. By End-user

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Logistics and Transportation

Others

3. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

