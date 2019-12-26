Top Players in Video Live Streaming Solutions Market are IBM Corporation, Telestream LLC, DigiVive Services Pvt. Ltd., Brightcove, Inc., Southern Cross Media Group, Haivision, Inc., Sonic Foundry Inc., LLC, Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Livestream LLC, and Ooyala

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Video Live Streaming Solutions market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced the publishing of a report, titled “Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type, By Solutions, By Industry Vertical and Geography Forecast till 2025”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Video Live Streaming Solutions market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

IBM

Ooyala

Brightcove

Wowza Media Systems

Haivision

Telestream

DigiVive Services Pvt Ltd

Sonic Foundry Inc.

Southern Cross Media LLC

Livestream LLC

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Deployment Type

By Solutions

By Industry Vertical

By Geography

On the contrary, the high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Video Live Streaming Solutions market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Video Live Streaming Solutions market.

Major Table of Content for Video Live Streaming Solutions Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Video Live Steaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Video Live Steaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Video Live Steaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Video Live Steaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Video Live Steaming Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

