The global marine lighting market accounted for US$ 1,611.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,083.73 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Energy efficiency and durability have emerged to be the most popular trend in the global marine lighting industry. The ship owners are also focusing on integrating energy-efficient solutions to reduce the operating costs and improve the overall efficiency of the vessel. In a ship, lighting accounts for ~25-40% of the total electricity consumption, and therefore there is a strong focus on improving the efficiency to reduce the operational costs. Companies operating in the market are focusing on offering energy-efficient lighting solutions to attract more customers and gain a more significant market share. Durability is another trend for the marine lighting market owing to the environment in which the light operates.

Companies such as Hella and Ensto Group are strongly emphasizing on offering energy-efficient and durable marine lighting solutions. Therefore, the demand for energy-efficient and durable lighting solutions is expected to grow among the end-users during the forecast period.

