An effective medical equipment maintenance program consists of adequate planning, management and implementation. Planning considers the financial, physical and human resources required to adequately implement the maintenance activities. Once the program has been defined, financial, personnel and operational aspects are continually examined and managed to ensure the program continues uninterrupted and improves as necessary. Ultimately, proper implementation of the program is key to ensuring optimal equipment functionality.

A maintenance strategy includes procedures for inspection, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance. Medical equipment maintenance can be divided into two major categories (by strategy): inspection and preventive maintenance (IPM), and corrective maintenance (CM); on the basis of modality, there have advance and primary two segments; by manufactures, there are three types: Single Vendor OEM, Multi-Vendor OEM and Independent Service Organizations.

The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive. On the basis of modality, the advanced modality segment dominates the market, with a share of 58% in 2015. The major players include GE, Pantheon, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote and etc.

Geographically, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America (45%), Europe (30%), Japan (9%), China (6%), and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18% each during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about diagnosing diseases at an early stage, rising patient population, and growing number of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging systems are likely to propel the growth of this market.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical equipment maintenance starch will increase.

In 2019, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market size was US$ 2027.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5415.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2026.

Medical Equipment Maintenance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Medical Equipment Maintenance market is segmented into Advanced Modality, Primary Modality, etc.

Segment by Application, the Medical Equipment Maintenance market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others, etc.

The Medical Equipment Maintenance market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Medical Equipment Maintenance market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Medical Equipment Maintenance market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors.

The major vendors include GE, Althea(Pantheon), Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote, etc.

GE

Althea(Pantheon)

Hitachi

Siemens

Toshiba

Philips

Aramark

Dräger

UHS

Fujifilm

Esaote

Advanced Modality

Primary Modality

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

