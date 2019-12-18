This Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market report delivers rational insights alongside historical and forecast data to benefit in better understanding of the Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market.

Center Pivot Irrigation SystemsMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Incorporated

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

Center-pivot irrigation (sometimes called central pivot irrigation), also called water-wheel and circle irrigation, is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. A circular area centered on the pivot is irrigated, often creating a circular pattern in crops when viewed from above (sometimes referred to as crop circles).Most center pivots were initially water-powered, and today most are propelled by electric motors.

The global center pivot irrigation systems market gains demand by the modernizing agriculture technology worldwide. Moreover, rise in population coupled with water scarcity issues and the need for higher yield and better quality crops further leads to market growth. Center pivot irrigation greatly helps reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. In addition, owing to its advantages over conventional irrigation systems, center pivot irrigation systems market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the continuous requirement of maintenance of such systems restrict the market growth potential. In addition, increased trend from flood irrigation system to center pivot systems and high growth potential in the emerging countries pose lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market was valued at 1030 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Center Pivot Irrigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Center Pivot Irrigation Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type covers:

Cereals

Oilseeds

Pulses

Other

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Garden

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Center Pivot Irrigation Systemsmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market?

What are the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Center Pivot Irrigation Systemsindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Center Pivot Irrigation Systemsmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Center Pivot Irrigation Systems industries?

Key Benefits to purchase this report

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Center Pivot Irrigation Systems marketare also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

