Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Drug Screening Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drug Screening Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drug Screening. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alere (United States), Thermo Fisher (United States), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (United States), Alfa Scientific Designs (United States), Lifeloc (United States), MPD, Inc. (United States), Premier Biotech (United States), Shimadzu (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers (United States).

According to AMA, the Global Drug Screening market is expected to see growth rate of 9.45% and may see market size of USD10737.35 Million by 2024.

Drug screening is a method in which potential drugs are identified as well as optimized before selection of a candidate drug in order to progress to clinical trials. It is a cost-effective method to quickly review all samples. It is highly reactive, but not highly selective. It analyses various biological samples, namely hair, blood, & urine in order to diagnose the presence of drug abuse. It is used to determine, whether the person is the influences of the drug at a certain point of time. The urine sample is mostly used for screening due to its low cost as well as result reliability. Drug screening is a two-step process which includes initial test and a confirmatory test. Increase in alcohol consumption among youth and elderly population, overuse of prescribed drugs, the rise in use of narcotics and illicit drugs are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Growing Drug & Alcohol Consumption and Enforcement of Stringent Laws Mandating Drug as well as Alcohol Testing

Presence of Government Funding in Major Markets and Regulatory Approvals & Product Launches and Services

Market Trend

Technology Advancement of the Drug Screening and Increasing Usage in Oral Fluid Testing across the World

Restraints

Issue related to Ban on Alcohol Consumption in Several Islamic Countries and Prohibition of Workplace Drug Testing in Some Countries

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Such As India, China, and Others

Challenges

The problem regarding the Accuracy and Specificity Concerns Related to Breathalyzers

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In September 2017, the Abbott Laboratories (United States) Company has acquired Alere, Inc (United States), which manufactures screen test products. This acquisition will help in strengthening the position of the company in the future.

In May 2018, the Phenomenex, Inc. (United States) Company had launched Strata-X-Drug B Plus a solid-phase extraction sample preparation product, which is used for urine drug testing. Hence, this launched will increase the product portfolio of the company.

The Global Drug Screening is segmented by Type (Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits), Sample Type (Urine Samples, Breath Samples, Oral Fluid Samples, Hair Samples, Other Samples), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Treatment Centers, Pain Management Centers, Schools and Colleges, Hospitals, Individual Users, Drug Testing Laboratories)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drug Screening Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Drug Screening market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Drug Screening Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Drug Screening

Chapter 4: Presenting the Drug Screening Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drug Screening market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Drug Screening Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Drug Screening Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

