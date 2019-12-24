Ice Cream Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Global “Ice Cream Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Ice Cream Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Ice Cream market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 5% with revenue USD 20.2 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.33%" by the end of 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14988906

About Ice Cream Market:

Ice Cream Market analysis considers sales from impulse, take-home, and artisanal products. Our study also finds the sales of ice cream in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the impulse segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for small portion snacks and desserts will play a significant role in the impulse segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ice cream market report looks at factors such as product launches, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations. However, product recalls, increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers, and the rising number of lactose-intolerant people globally may hamper the growth of the ice cream industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Ice Cream Industry:

Driver: Reseller Pr Announces The Publication Of Its Research Report Global Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 Recognizes The Following Companies As The Key Players In The Global Ice Cream Market: Agropur Co-Operative, Blue Bell Creameries Lp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., Froneri Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestlé Sa, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, And Wells Enterprises Inc.Commenting On The Report, An Analyst From Said: “The Latest Trend Gaining Momentum In The Market Is The Increasing Popularity Of Plant-Based Ice Creams.”According To The Report, One Of The Major Drivers For This Market Is Product Launches.



Trend: Increasing Popularity Of Plant-Based Ice Creams



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Rising Number Of Lactose-Intolerant People Globally.



Product launches



Vendors are introducing new ice cream products in unusual flavors to attract more consumers, improve their revenue flow, and increase their market shares. For instance, Unilever launched new ice cream tubs under the brand name, Magnum and claims that this new product features a milk chocolate shell made with Belgian chocolate and is available in four different flavors. Similarly, BuzzFeed Inc. launched new ice cream products under the brand name, Tasty. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions, which enable vendors to formulate new products and avail technologies at reasonable costs. Thus, the launch of new products under varied brands will lead to the expansion of the global ice cream market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams



Plant-based food products are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. This kind of diet has numerous benefits, as it provides more antioxidants and beneficial compounds than animal-based diets. Plant-based diets are also rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. It also helps in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic disorders. The vendors in the market are also producing new plant-based ice creams to meet the rising demand from consumers. The growing number of vegans globally and the launch of new plant-based ice-creams will aid in increasing the demand for plant-based ice creams during the forecast period.





Some Key Players of Global Ice Cream Market Are:

Agropur Co-operative

Blue Bell Creameries LP

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Froneri Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Nestlé SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

Unilever Group

and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14988906

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Ice Cream market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Ice Cream Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Ice Cream market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global ice cream market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ice cream manufacturers, that include Agropur Co-operative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., Froneri Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc.Also, the ice cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14988906

Research Objectives of Ice Cream Market Report:

To analyze the Ice Cream consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ice Cream market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Ice Cream manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ice Cream market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Ice Cream Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Take-home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



•Market segmentation by distribution channel



•Supermarkets and hypermarkets



•Specialty stores



•Independent retailers



•Others



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



•Rising investments by market vendors



•Increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams



•New advertisement campaigns



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Agropur Co-operative



•Blue Bell Creameries LP



•Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.



•Froneri Ltd.



•Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.



•Mars Inc.



•Nestlé SA



•New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.



•Unilever Group



•Wells Enterprises Inc.



PART 15: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 16: EXPLORE





Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-TAXI Battery Market Size Latest Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics

-Amyl Acetate Market 2019-2025 | Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue With Leading Players Overview, Regional Forecast

-Fresnel Lens Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Ice Cream Market 2020 - Global Industry Size and Share Estimation by 2024 Demand, Recent Trends, with Top Players and Forecast Analysis - Industry Research.co