Global electric commercial vehicles market is expected to reach a value of US$ 149,316 Mn by 2024, supported by government subsidies and tax rebates for commercial electrical vehicles. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024 by value. The market is expected to reach 1,440,820 units by end of 2024. The market is expected to expand at the CAGR of 10.4% by volume. Need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities.

Need for fuel-efficient and emission free-vehicle and the available government subsidies and tax rebates to fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market

Policies and mandates to curb urban pollution menace and the subsequent demand of emission-free vehicle and the increasing demand for electrified vans and trucks from the logistics industry are the driving factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Whereas, the less number of charging stations and high cost involved in the initial development of electric commercial vehicle are restraining factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Government funds and incentive programs to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicles such as public buses and electric trucks will be creating opportunities in upcoming years. Increasing incorporation of telematics and communication capabilities in electrical commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth. Growing food and beverage industry is another key factor driving industry growth over the next seven years owing to increasing food trucks and refrigerated vehicles demand.

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Scope of the Report

The electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented on the basis propulsion type, vehicle type, component, and region. Based on propulsion type, the global electric commercial vehicle market is classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The battery electric vehicle segment dominates the market due to government initiatives to promote green transportation across the globe. Battery electric buses require less fuel and maintenance. Hybrid electric buses require conventional fuel along with electric prolusion system to operate. These hybrid vehicles require large batteries and motors to meet its power requirement, which makes hybrid commercial vehicles costlier. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric commercial vehicle market can be fragmented into bus, truck, vans and others. On the basis of components, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into motors, electric batteries, and others.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global electric commercial vehicle market. China dominated the electric commercial vehicle market. China is electrifying their fleets as the country has the world’s worst pollution problem. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are investing in the development of electric vehicles and charging stations and creating awareness regarding the benefits related to electric commercial vehicles.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest volume share of global electric commercial vehicle market in year 2017. The segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The high adoption of electric buses to curb pollution and the subsequent increase in sales of electric commercial vehicles such as buses are expected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global electric commercial vehicles market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Daimler (Germany), Tesla (US), BYD (China), NISSAN (Japan), Proterra (US), Toyota, BYD Company Limited, ZHONGTONGBUS Bus Holding Co., Ltd, ABB group etc.

The global electric commercial vehicles market is segmented as below:

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Propulsion

• BEV

• HEV

• PHEV

• FCEV

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

• Bus

• Truck

• Van

• Others

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Component

• Motor

• Battery

• Others

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Geography

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Rest of North America

Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Finland

• Denmark

• Norway

• France

• U.K.

• Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

• India

• China

• Japan

• Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• GCC

• South Africa

• North Africa

• Rest Of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Key Research Objectives

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Outlook

3.3 Market Absolute $ Opportunity (US$ Mn)

3.4 Key Players

4. Market Introduction and Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Drivers

4.4 Restraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Taxonomy

4.7 Research Methodology

5. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Development

5.1 China electric commercial vehicle Sales — 20112017

5.2 Growth in Number of electric commercial vehicles Sales in China in 2017

6. Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

6.1 Key Trends

6.2 Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

6.3 Global Market Size, By Propulsion

6.4 Global Market Volume, By Propulsion

6.5 Global Market Size, By Vehicle Type

6.6 Global Market Volume, By Vehicle Type

6.7 Global Market Size, By Component

6.8 Global Market Volume, By Component

6.9 Global Market Size, By Country

6.10 Global Market Volume, By Country

7. North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

7.1 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

7.2 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Y-o-Y Analysis, 2014-2024

7.3 USA and Canada Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Y-o-Y Analysis, 2014-2024

7.4 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Propulsion

7.5 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Propulsion

7.6 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Vehicle Type

7.7 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Vehicle Type

7.8 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Component

7.9 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Component

7.10 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

7.11 North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

8. Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

8.1. Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Driver Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

8.2 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Propulsion

8.3 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Propulsion

8.4 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Vehicle Type

8.5 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Vehicle Type

8.6 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Component

8.7 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Component

8.8 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

8.9 Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

9. Asia Pacific America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Driver

9.2 Indian Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Driver

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

9.4 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Propulsion

9.5 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Propulsion

9.6 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Vehicle Type

9.7 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Component

9.8 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

9.9 Asia Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

9.10 Asia Pacific America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

9.11 Asia Pacific America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

10. Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Propulsion

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Propulsion

10.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Vehicle Type

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Vehicle Type

10.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Component

10.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Component

10.9 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

10.10 Middle East and Africa Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

11. Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

11.1 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

11.2 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014-2024

11.3 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Propulsion

11.4 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Propulsion

11.5 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Vehicle Type

11.6 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Vehicle Type

11.7 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Component

11.8 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Component

11.9 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, By Country

11.10 Latin America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Volume, By Country

12. Company Profile Analysis

12.1 BMW Group

12.2 Daimler A

12.3 BYD Co Ltd

12.4 Tesla, Inc

12.5 Toyota Motor Corporation

12.6 ABB Group

12.7 Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



