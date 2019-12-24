Ethylene Glycol Market analysis report 2020 contains all study material about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research in all over the world. This report deals with some strong overview and solution in the competitive world of Ethylene Glycol Market.

Global “Ethylene Glycol Market” 2020 Research is valuable analysis report to grab top position in this competitive industry. This report covers every details about trends, drivers, and obstacles with respect to the Ethylene Glycol market. It also delivers outline of market considering regional growth, classification of products and application. Profound analysis of major players with growth strategies, shares and their profiles.

Ethylene Glycol Market Summary: The global ethylene glycol market is witnessing high growth from developing countries. Many vendors are shifting their manufacturing activities to these developing countries. Factors such as availability of raw materials, low transportation costs. cheap labor. and less stringent regulations are expected to drive the market's growth. The emergence of China and India as the manufacturing hubs for textiles and packaging industries in APAC is also expected to drive the demand for ethylene glycol. The growth of the automobile industry in APAC is attributed to the development of road infrastructure and increase in per capita of vehicles owned. Our analysts have predicted that the ethylene glycol market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.

Ethylene Glycol Market Research Report states that the Ethylene Glycol industry is valued at XX million USD in 2019 and is projected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2023, developing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2023. Ethylene Glycol report offers futuristic data about market trends, market share by Key drivers, Key players, classification by Product Types and Application, growth rate and sales and so on.

Ethylene Glycol market offers the largest share of 3.5 in 2018 and projected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 4% during forecast period 2019-2023.

Market Driver:growing use of polyester fibers as a cushioning material in upholstery padding, comforters, and pillows in the furniture industry is expected to drive the market growth



Market Trend:introduction of novel production technology for ethylene glycol



Market Challenge:stringent regulations and policies to use of ethylene glycol as food additives can hinder the market growth



Increase in demand from PET bottles

The growing use of ethylene glycol for the production of PET bottles is expected to drive the market's growth. PET resins are used in the production of beverage bottles and injection molded consumer product containers. The ongoing product development and technological enhancement in the global PET bottles market help in the establishment of value proposition to buyers.

Growing concerns associated with plastic packaging

The growing environmental concem regarding the use of plastics for packaging will be a major challenge for the global ethylene glycol market. Further, the improper disposal of plastic packaging along with food waste results in consumption by animals: causing life threats to the animal habitat. In addition, the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted during the process of packaging pose a significant threat to the environment.

The report disclosed theKey PlayersProfiles with data includes company details and competitors, Ethylene Glycol models and performance, business SWOT analysis and forecast, sales volume revenue price cost and gross margin:

China Petroleum and Chemical

DowDuPont

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Shell International

Ethylene Glycol Market Report studies the Industry Chain and Supply Chain which includes R and D, raw material, manufacturing plants, offline and online sales channel, end user analysis and marketing strategies for market growth. Gives guidelines on development trends and Forecast.

Following key points gives overall report analysis:

Competition by Companies : Ethylene Glycol market report gives analysis on Average Price, Concentration Rate, Competitive Situation and Trends, Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type.

: Ethylene Glycol market report gives analysis on Average Price, Concentration Rate, Competitive Situation and Trends, Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type. Ethylene Glycol Production, Export, import by Region : Geographical analysis provides Price and Gross Margin, Supply (Production), Consumption, Revenue (Value) and Market Share etc.

: Geographical analysis provides Price and Gross Margin, Supply (Production), Consumption, Revenue (Value) and Market Share etc. Study by Application : This analysis of Ethylene Glycol Market provides Drivers and Opportunities based on key consumers, Potential Application, Emerging Markets/Countries.

: This analysis of Ethylene Glycol Market provides Drivers and Opportunities based on key consumers, Potential Application, Emerging Markets/Countries. Industrial Cost Analysis : This analysis of Ethylene Glycol market includes Key Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure.

: This analysis of Ethylene Glycol market includes Key Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure. Ethylene Glycol Market Forecast: Forecast on growth rate, Production, Consumption, Revenue and Price Trend, applications, types and Technology to be used, Risks to be taken etc.

No. of Pages: 124

In the end, the Ethylene Glycol Market feasibility of new investment plan is evaluated, and wide Ethylene Glycol research conclusions are offered in the report. Ethylene Glycol Market report delivers major statistics, list of Figures, Tables, Charts which is the detail source of data for guidance and understanding of Ethylene Glycol Industry.

TOC of Ethylene Glycol Market Report



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

•2.1 Preface

•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

•Market ecosystem

•Market characteristics

•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING

•Market definition

•Market sizing 2018

•Market size and forecast 2018-2023



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

•Bargaining power of buyers

•Bargaining power of suppliers

•Threat of new entrants

•Threat of substitutes

•Threat of rivalry

•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

•Market segmentation by application

•Comparison by application

•Polyester fiber and films - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•PET - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Antifreeze and coolant - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

•Geographic segmentation

•Geographic comparison

•APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

•Key leading countries

•Market opportunity



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

•Market drivers

•Market challenges



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

•Introduction of novel production technology for ethylene glycol

•Growing demand for bio-based ethylene glycol

•Increase in production of natural gas in the US



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

•Overview

•Landscape disruption

