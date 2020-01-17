A large percentage of people admit to lying on social media and pretend to be someone they are not in real life. It is high time to change this so that people begin to be more honest and real with each other online. Keepook is an exciting new app that can help one do just that. It’s a social network of trust designed for action-oriented, socially conscious and driven individuals and organizations. The goal of this app is to enable the user to make and track promises while also help in building positive habits and breaking the negative ones.

Keepook offers a plethora of amazing features built on a patent-pending architecture that uses several advanced technologies including blockchain to build a trusted business model. The app allows the users to make unlimited numbers of promises to yourself, individuals, groups, and organizations in a safe space where everyone supports and encourages each other to be better. To make this objective, the platform offers features like voting on promise fulfillment, assignment of a trust score and reward tokens and badges, all of which make it an interesting and engaging platform. The messaging and notifications feature further encourage the user to keep their promise.

The user can make all kinds of promises, for example, eating healthier, doing meditation everyday, taking less stress, being more social, go on a vacation with family and more. Keepook provides the little nudge that we all need to keep a promise or resolution. The users can get real-time feedback on their promises and build their reputation. To make a promise, the user can simply choose one among the eight promise types such as one-to-one promise, promise to yourself, group promises, etc.

The user can add fun features like gift wraps, confetti, images, videos and music to their promise. They’ll also have full control over the promise they add, and they can decide if the voting is open or closed poll, etc. They can manage their promises through the user-friendly app interface, build their trust score based on promises they keep and other factors, chat, video and voice call with other users and more.

Apart from individuals, the organizations concerned about transparency, engagement, and accountability can take full advantage of this app by creating causes and raising pledges on the platform.

Keepook is available for free download on the Google PlayStore and App Store.

