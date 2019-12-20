Global Lab Automation Market By Equipment (Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arm, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems), Software (Laboratory Information Management System, Laboratory Information System, Chromatography Data System, Electronic Lab Notebook, Scientific Data Management System), Analyzer (Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers), Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Protein engineering, Bio Analysis, Analytical Chemistry, System Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, Lyophilization), End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academics, Private Labs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This lab automationmarket report gives explanation about the different segments of the market analysis which is demanded by today’s businesses. The process of formulating this market report is initiated with the expert advice and the utilization of several steps. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors of this lab automationmarket report. Evaluations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints aid businesses in deciding several strategies. Moreover, this market report also brings into the focus various strategies that have been used by other key players of the market or medical device industry.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market

Some of the major players of the global lab automation market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc,, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc,, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare, among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019, the Labstep announced that they are bringing Internet of Things to lab researchers. This will help to record the data automatically which can be used for further analysis

In May 2019, Beckman Coulter a global leader in clinical diagnostics has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. The DxA 5000 will help to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lab Automation Market

The global lab automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

Market Restraint

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market

Segmentation: Global Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

Liquid handlers

Automated plate handlers

Robotic arm

Automated storage

Retrieval systems

By Software

Management system

Laboratory information system

Chromatography data system

Electronic lab notebook

Scientific data management system

By Analyzer

Biochemistry analyzers

Immuno-based analyzers

Hematology analyzers segments

By Application

Drug discovery High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Adme Screening Compound Weighing and Dissolution Compound Management Others

Genomics

Proteomics

Protein engineering

Bio analysis

Analytical chemistry

System biology

Clinical diagnostics Sample Preparation Splitting Archiving EIA

Lyophilization

By End User

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Research institutions

Academics

Private labs.

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market

AboutData Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Lab Automation Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2026