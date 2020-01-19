Hyderabad, Jan 19, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Healthcare Product Summit 2020, 25th Jan, Hyderabad

Let's ReThink Health. And care. The 3rd Edition of Healthcare Product Summit 2020 attracts healthcare and technology enthusiasts to discuss and debate about challenges and opportunities in modern healthcare. The one-day conference will be held on 25th January 2020 at MJ College of Engineering and Technology, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

HCPS-2020 is power-packed with 20 speakers, exhibits, stand-up comedy, start-up pitch, fitness, loads of fun - Karnival followed by HCPS-2020 Awards presentation by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology (IT); Government of Telangana.

We welcome you to witness the Sangam of Healthcare, IT and Innovation. Visit www.healthcaresummit.in for more details.

Healthcare Product Summit 2020



[email protected]

9000592779

Plot No 436,Road No 80, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-33Telangana, India

http://www.healthcaresummit.in

Source :InfocusRx Marketing and Communication Pvt Ltd | www.infocusrx.com

