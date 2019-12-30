This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Target Acquisition System Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Definition: Target Acquisition refers to the identification, detection and location of the target with detailed information to permit effective weapon employment. The target here is an entity or object that is considered for possible engagement or other action. TAS provides long-range sensor and anti-armour which enables the soldiers to shape the battlefield at long range with tube launched, optically tracked, wireless guided missiles or directing the employment of other weapon systems to destroy those targets. Advancement in automation weapons and increasing defence expenditure of countries are the major factor driving the target acquisition system market.

BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Hensoldt (Germany), Leonardo (Italy), Raytheon Company (United States), Elbit Systems (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Safran Group (France) and Thales (France)

Market Drivers

Increasing Defense Expenditure of Countries

Rise in Demand for Artillery System by Military Forces

Ongoing Military Modernization Program around the Globe

Growing Demand for Autonomy in Weapon Systems

Market Trend

Integrated Weapon Systems and Trajectory Correction Systems (TCS) are in Trend

Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles

Next Generation Electro Optical Laser Target Locator

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Target Acquisition System

Opportunities

Increased R&D Investment for Technological Advancements in Defense Operation

Challenges

Integration of Automatic Weapon System With A Wide Range of Platform

Accuracy of Target Acquisition System is Hampered In Extreme Weather Condition

In February 2019, Hensoldt partnered with Electtronica, Indra, and Thales to develop a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) PROGRAM with a future-proof Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) function.

In November 2018, Elbit Systems Israel-based international defence electronics company, launched a new Forward Observer system, HattoriX, which can acquire Category 1 (CAT-1) targets with a target location error of a few meters.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



By End Use (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Sub System (Cameras, Scopes & Sights, Detecting & Locating Systems, Modules)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Target Acquisition System Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Target Acquisition System Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Target Acquisition System Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Target Acquisition System Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Target Acquisition System

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Target Acquisition System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Target Acquisition System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Target Acquisition System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Target Acquisition System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Target Acquisition System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Target Acquisition System market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Target Acquisition System market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Target Acquisition System market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

